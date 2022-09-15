Umhlanga beach embargo impacts on tourism

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Umhlanga Tourism has decried the restrictions at local beaches.

It was one of several beaches in the KwaZulu-Natal affected by the order by authorities to impose the limitations after confirmation of high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria in some water sources.

“For now the challenge we have is the beach as it is still closed,” said Sabelo Didi, Vice Chairman of Umhlanga Tourism.

He added, “The beach is open but not for swimming.”

Other activities prohibited include bathing, canoeing, fishing and surfing.

Didi meanwhile encouraged members of the public to visit the region even during off-peak periods.

“Umhlanga is more developed,” he said.

“We have everything here: big hotels, restaurants and many more. It is only Umhlanga where you get hotels that are not 3 kilometres apart,” Didi said.

Tourism in the area peaks during the Easter holidays, long weekend and festive season.

Umhlanga Tourism Information markets and promote the northern region of Durban.

In July last year, local beaches were closed following a chemical spill. Similar restrictions were imposed in 2020 to curb the COVID-19.

– CAJ News