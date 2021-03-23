Drugs seized at Nigeria international airports

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have intercepted 200 kilogrammes of hard drugs meant for shipment abroad via local airports.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized cocaine and khat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport in the commercial city of Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in the northern Kano.

Officials alleged the drugs were destined for Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

The biggest seizure has been in Kano where 107 kilogrammes of a drug suspected to be khat was intercepted at the cargo shed of the airport while being exported to Canada.

It was concealed in nylon bags and labeled as tea.

The shipment was delayed until sample was taken and sent to forensic lab for analysis. The result came out positive for khat.

“It has since been seized and is now in our custody,” Mohammed Ajiya, the regional NDLEA commander, said.

Another consignment of 92,25kg khat was intercepted at Nnamdi Azikiwe via Turkish Air, flying to France.

It was concealed as dried moringa leaves.

At the Lagos airport, a 41-year-old identified as Adewuyi Olayinka was arrested while trying to export 650 grammes of cocaine, allegedly to the United Kingdom.

The drug was allegedly concealed in dry local pepper and herbal concoction popularly called ‘agbo’.

Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, commended the agency for efforts to secure Nigerian from being a harbor for international drug syndicates.

– CAJ News