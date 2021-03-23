Tech kit set to stem Kenya home robberies

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A NEW smart home security kit launched in Kenya is anticipated to curb the increasing burglary incidences in domestic homes in the East African country.

Branded as the ‘Rafiki by Securex’ do-it-yourself (DIY) kit, the solution will provide surveillance, deterrence, self-monitoring, and response subscription, all via their smartphone application.

“Over the years offering security solutions to our customers, we have recognised that most security services are not always available to the average Kenyan household,” Tony Sahni, the Securex Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Security should not be a privilege. It is our basic right,” the executive said.

“To boost the safety of our nation, we saw it prudent to offer an accessible solution, where customers can always have eyes and ears on their homes and loved ones, knowing they are at ease, even when away from home.”

The basic kit will retail online at KSh 6 500 (US$59). It comes equipped with a router and intrusion detection capabilities.

Sahni noted security is a crucial element for the country’s economic development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has allocated a budget of KSh168 billion ($1,528 billion) for 2020/2021 to ensure security agencies are well equipped to help fight crime.

“The onus is now on us to take that additional step and take control of our personal security and contribute to the safety and in turn growth of our nation. The government cannot do it on its own,” Sahni said.

– CAJ News