Allegations of rape by Boko Haram emerge

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NEW research by an international human rights organisation has revealed how Boko Haram fighters targeted women and girls with rape and other sexual violence during recent raids in northeast Nigeria.

Amnesty International, which conducted the research, stated these violations amounted to war crimes.

“As Boko Haram continue their relentless cycle of killings, abductions and looting, they are also subjecting women and girls to rape and other sexual violence during their attacks,” Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“These atrocities are war crimes,” the activist said.

Ojigho called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to immediately open a full investigation into the atrocities committed by all sides in the conflict in Nigeria, and ensure those responsible are held accountable, including for crimes against women and girls.

The military is accused of human rights violations in the fight against terror in northeast Nigeria.

These allegations have been rejected.

The conflict has created a humanitarian crisis, with more than 2 million people now displaced.

Last December, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, announced her office had concluded a decade-long preliminary examination into the situation in Nigeria.

She said ICC had found sufficient evidence of crimes to open a full investigation.

No formal investigation has yet been opened.

– CAJ News