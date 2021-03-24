Libya peace revival receives global boost

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE international community is eager to assist Libya regain stability and lasting peace.

This is according to the United Nations’ top envoy as the North African country implements the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap.

Ján Kubiš, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), expressed the global organisation’s readiness to assist the new government in all areas to ensure an effective transition to stability and lasting peace.

He arrived this week in Tripoli to continue his engagements with the new interim Government of National Unity and various Libyan actors to fast-track the implementation of the roadmap, including mobilising the required support and resources to hold the national elections on December 24.

He has met the President of the Presidency Council (PC), Mohamed Almenfi, and his deputies, Abdullah El-Lafi and Musa Alkoni.

The special envoy also met Prime Minister, Abdelhamid AlDabaiba.

Kubiš assured the Prime Minister of the unanimous support of the international community to his government to address the economic, humanitarian, security, human rights, and development challenges in the country.

The oil-rich Libya has been engulfed in crisis after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 following France-US military support to rebels backed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) invading forces.

Gaddafi was eventually murdered.

– CAJ News