Zimbabwe book AFCON Cameroon berth

from ODIRILE TOTENG in FRANCISTOWN, Botswana

FRANCISTOWN, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE are through to the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Cameroon.

It is the fifth time the Southern African team has qualified for the continent’s premier competition.

Qualification came at the expense of Botswana in a match that ended 1-0 at the Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Thursday evening.

Perfect Chikwende scored the lone goal after 14 minutes, as Zimbabwe raised their tally to eight points, four more than Botswana and Zambia to guarantee their place in Cameroon next January.

The Warriors featured six South African-based players comprising Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Evans Rusike, (SuperSport United), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport United), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu) and Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).

The victory was a relief to coach Zdravko Logarušić, the Croatian in charge of the Warriors, who have always exited at the first round at AFCON.

“I am very happy to have finally won a match in charge of Zimbabwe and the win couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Already qualified for, Cameroon 2021, defending champions Algeria kept their unbeaten record intact with a 3-3 draw to Zambia in Lusaka, to retain top spot of Group H with one game to spare.

Elsewhere South Africa’s Bafana Bafana were held by Ghana to a 1-1 draw in another AFCON qualifier played at FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

AFCON FULL RESULTS

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Tanzania

Libya 2-5 Tunisia

Zambia 3-3 Algeria

Botswana 0-1 Zimbabwe

Gabon 3-0 DR Congo

Gambia 1-0 Angola

South Africa 1-1 Ghana

Kenya 1-1 Egypt

Comoros 0-0 Togo

– CAJ News