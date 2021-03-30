Ethiopian Airlines trials digital passport

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines is to trial a digital travel mobile app to enhance efficiency in testing or vaccine verifications and restart travel.

International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) Trial Travel Pass comes as travel restarts, and the need for accurate COVID-19-related information like testing and vaccine requirements, which vary among countries.

Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, said digital technology was vital to solve many of the problems that arise from the pandemic.

“We are glad that we are offering new digital opportunities to our passengers so as to fully and safely restart air travel,” he said.

Ethiopian Airlines is going to be among the first to implement IATA’s travel pass initiative to facilitate travel.

“The new initiative will increase travelers’ confidence in travel, encourages governments to reopen their borders and expedites industry restart,” Mariam said.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General and CEO, said, Ethiopian Airlines is helping to lay the foundation for a re-connected world in which health credentials—COVID-19 test results to vaccination certificates—will play a role.

“That’s going to be vitally important when governments are able to re-open borders for travel,” de Juniac said.

– CAJ News