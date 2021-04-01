Mauritius strengthens economic ties with India

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – TRADE between India and Mauritius is to deepen after the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) entered into force on Thursday (today).

CECPA was signed on February 22.

Mauritian exporters will, with regards to trade in goods, benefit preferential market access on a list of 615 products.

Mauritius will provide preferential access on over 300 products, with Tariff Rate Quotas on 88 products such as spices, tea, plastic articles, wooden furniture and parts of motor vehicles.

Both countries have agreed to pursue negotiations after the coming into force of the Agreement to extend preferential market access on a list of products of interest to each Party.

India has committed to provide market access on some 94 service sectors, including professional services, business services, financial services and telecommunications services.

The agreement also provides a framework for professional bodies of the two countries to negotiate mutual recognition of educational and professional qualifications, within one year from its entry into force in the fields of architecture, engineering, medical, dental, accounting and auditing, nursing, veterinary and company secretariat.

This is anticipated to boost to Mauritius as an educational hub for Indian students.

The relationship between Mauritius and India dates back to the early 1730s.

Diplomatic relations were established in 1948.

– CAJ News