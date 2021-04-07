Tanzania accused of barring refugees from Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA has reportedly denied entry to hundreds of Mozambicans fleeing terror by Islamists in the neighbouring country.

This is a major setback for the refugees amid the escalating crisis in the Cabo Delgado province.

Recurring terror in the Palma town has forced thousands out of their homes, sparking a major humanitarian crisis.

“UNHCR teams have received worrying reports from displaced populations that over 1 000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stated.

Mozambique is under siege from Islamists in the north.

The terror since 2017 has coincided with the discovery of lucrative gas reserves in the region.

Most victims of the terror are displaced within the borders of the Southern African country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) this week confirmed 12 290 arrivals in nearby districts from Palma.

They have arrived by foot, bus, boat and air.

A majority of arrivals (43 percent) are children.

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), of which Mozambique and Tanzania are members, were scheduled to meet this week to discuss the crisis.

The meeting comes amid fears the catastrophe in Mozambique could spread to neighbouring countries.

– CAJ News