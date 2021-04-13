Financial crunch worsens Somalia drought woes

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – GOVERNMENT and the humanitarian community are concerned about the worsening drought conditions in Somalia.

Over 116 000 Somalis have already been displaced by extreme water shortages since October 2020.

More than 50 districts face moderate to severe drought conditions.

Forecasts indicate a second consecutive season of below-average rainfall during the April to June season.

Current forecasts indicate little to no rainfall for most parts of the country through the third week of April.

“Compounding the effects of the various crises in this country, support to people in Somalia this year is needed now more than ever before,” Khadija Diriye, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, appealed.

The minister lamented widespread food insecurity, malnutrition, population displacement and disease.

“We need funding now to save lives, alleviate suffering and get assistance out before the situation becomes a complete catastrophe,” Diriye said.

Communities in the East African country are already struggling with the impact of COVID-19, desert locust infestation, armed conflict, political instability and widespread food insecurity.

The cost of water has skyrocketed by over 50 percent in some areas. The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is currently only 4,1 percent funded.

“I am deeply concerned that we are facing increasing needs with diminishing resources,” Humanitarian Coordinator, Adam Abdelmoula, said.

– CAJ News