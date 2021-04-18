Cosy foes paint a bright picture of new paradise

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

A SHORT video clip depicting an unprecedented interaction between a dog and a chicken –two creatures that under normal circumstances do not get along – had me imagining a new paradise the bible promises us.

In the clip that drew my attention one recent evening and had me visualising a new heaven and new earth, a puppy was riding on the back of a male bird (cock).

What stood out was that when the cock got tired of carrying the young dog – it respectfully laid it down.

The puppy, which appeared to be on cloud nine following the free joyride could be seen appreciating the cock.

The two started playing in peace, love and harmony.

The male bird did not use its claws to scratch the young dog, maybe knowing very well the puppy was a baby that was harmless, and came in peace. It clearly became obvious to the cock the puppy also wanted some fun.

It is then that I started imagining what the holy book promised regarding the new paradise and how beautiful the place would look like.

If a young dog and a male bird would play together in a peaceful manner, without devouring one another, therefore the new fairyland will be extremely exceptional.

I therefore realised Jehovah is always in the business of renewal no matter what circumstances or situations.

It further became clear to me that whenever Jehovah heals us when we get sick He will be bringing desired restoration beyond our understanding.

The bible teaches us that under the new paradise, all the past events would not be remembered anymore except joy, peace, love and happiness.

There will be no more suffering, aging, fighting, hunger, wars, racism, tribalism, xenophobia or divorce.

Isaiah 65:17 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible confirms this promise: “For I will create a new heaven and a new earth; the past events will not be remembered or come to mind.”

When believers finally dwell in the new paradise, all their tears shall be wiped away from their eyes. Death shall be no more.

The book of Revelation 21:4 of the English Standard Version attests: “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

However, when one reads 2 Corinthians 5:17, one realises only those that are in Christ will become a new formation.

The Berean Study Bible states: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away. Behold, the new has come!”

The new creation here shows that Jehovah’s ultimate goal of renewal is to become perfectly united with His children (us people) as things were in their original state when still in the Garden of Eden.

Even our old and sinful nature dies immediately once we are confirmed to be a new creation.

Isaiah 43:18-19 reads: “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

It is always important each day that the Lord has created for us, let us try to accept the inner transformation.

My question is,”Are you all ready for the new paradise?”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika