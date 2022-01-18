UN operations under siege in Darfur

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – HUMANITARIAN agencies have denounced the recurrent attacks on United Nations operations in the North Darfur region of Sudan.

The agencies, following a tour of the state capital, El Fasher, said these acts of violence constituted a direct attack on the most vulnerable people in Sudan.

These have been robbed of food assistance they desperately need.

The looting forced the World Food Programme (WFP) to suspend its operations in North Darfur late last year.

Recovery of looted food and assets are ongoing.

The state and Darfur governors have given a commitment to investigate and identify perpetrators.

“Any attacks of this nature must be swiftly investigated and should never happen again,” said Axel Bisschop, acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan.

There are an estimated 14,3 million people who need humanitarian assistance across Sudan.

Nearly one in four people in Sudan are food insecure.

The suspension of WFP operations in North Darfur could affect up to 2 million people this year.

In 2021, aid workers reached over 8,1 million people with some form of assistance.

A humanitarian response plan has been launched for 2022 aiming to provide humanitarian assistance to 10,9 million vulnerable people at the cost of US$1,9 billion.

– CAJ News