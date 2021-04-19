America proposes dialogue as Zimbabwe marks independence

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States has encouraged the Zimbabwean government to embrace dialogue to resolve the multiple crises faced by the country as it commemorates its 41st anniversary of independence.

Zimbabwe marked the milestone on Sunday amid political and economic problems.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, encouraged the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to support reforms to advance constitutional rights and embrace an inclusive national dialogue that upheld the universal values Zimbabweans fought to gain during the liberation struggle.

“The United States supports all Zimbabweans who aspire to a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future,” Blinken stated.

He was stating on behalf of the US government of President Joe Biden.

Blinken said the US would join with the Zimbabwean people to strengthen democratic institutions, promote equitable economic growth, boost public health and improve food security.

“As the people of Zimbabwe celebrate their Independence Day, we recognize their continued struggle to secure the rights and freedoms enshrined in their constitution,” he said.

Relations between the US and Zimbabwe has been hostile over the past two decades when America imposed sanctions on the African country, citing human rights violations and electoral fraud under the government of Robert Mugabe, now late.

Zimbabwe accuses the American government of imposing the restrictions as retribution for the land reforms that led to thousands of white farmers dispossessed of land.

It also accuses the US of plotting regime change in the Southern African country that gained independence from Britain in 1980.

– CAJ News