DotAfrica domain exceeds 30k milestone

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE number of .Africa domains has gone over the 30 000 level.

Registry Africa Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ZA Central Registry (ZACR), the administrator of the .africa geographic Top Level Domain (gTLD), said it was clear that these sought-after domain names are being snapped up by progressive individuals and organisations confident in the future of the continent and its powerhouse, South Africa.

April is Freedom Month in South Africa when the country celebrates its first democratic elections held on April 27, 1994.

“Anchoring digital identities around that perfect .africa domain name should be the number one digital resolution for freedom-loving young Africans,” said Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa.

“This is because a well-populated and vibrant African corner of cyberspace is the best way to protect fragile freedoms,” he added.

Masilela said Freedom Month was always the right time to register domains that helped underpin freedom by adding to free discourse on the web.

“Africans must fully participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by being visible online through active domain name registration,” he advised.

Besides the .africa, ZACR manages various .za second level domains, such as co.za, net.za, org.za and web.za.

– CAJ News