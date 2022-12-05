Revolutionary robot launched for South African hospitals

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE rollout of a revolutionary robotic sanitisation system is lauded as a milestone in patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals.

The system- HERO21– is the first two units of which have been installed at Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

It is used in medical environments as well as other industries to disinfect rooms, protect employees and significantly reduce the risk of infections.

German company, ICA Health, developed the robotic system, endorsed by Ruhr University Bochum and global electronics group OMRON Corporation, which is responsible for the production of the robotics components, supported by its South African operation.

Mamello Clinical Solutions (MCS) is the exclusive distributor and service partner for the HERO21 system for sub-Saharan Africa.

“The HERO21 robot incorporates pioneering ultraviolet-C disinfection technology, which addresses the hygiene challenges of our time,” said Robert Makhubedu, Business Development Manager at MCS.

He explained the HERO21 provided the highest level of disinfection performance and thus offers optimal protection.

The HERO21 system is lauded as effective in high-risk areas including operating theatres, emergency rooms, and ICUs – as well as in other hospital settings.

UVC radiation destroys all pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, in the targeted environment.

Because UVC radiation is effective on its own, the HERO21 robot is a dry, chemical-free system.

The robot I said to achieve a disinfection level of over 99,99 percent with a coverage of 360 degrees in the designated area

“We are pleased to have been able to deliver the first HERO21 disinfection robots to South Africa,” said Steffen Kriege, Head of Product Management at ICA Health.

“With the successful installation of the first two devices in Polokwane, a major milestone has been reached,” Kriege added.

Evert Jansen Van Vuuren OMROM Robotisation Solutions Coordinator said: “Our mission as OMRON is to improve the lives of people we operate in and serve.”

– CAJ News