Kenya clamps down on foreign vehicle tax evaders

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has embarked on a crackdown on unscrupulous individuals evading tax through forged documents to facilitate the operation of foreign-registered vehicles in the country.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) revealed its investigations established that culprits use false payment slips to facilitate the clearance of such vehicles, thus evading payment of transit road toll fees.

In a recent incident, KRA officers investigated a clearing agent appointed by Pwani Hauliers Limited to facilitate the movement of their trucks from Tanzania into and out of Kenya through Lunga Lunga one-stop border post.

“Whereas the agent had been provided with funds to pay requisite duties, he forged payment slips and presented them to KRA as genuine,” Edward Karanja, the KRA Commissioner for Investigation and Enforcement, stated.

The clearing agent, Geoffrey Onyancha Otara, has been arrested in connection to the scheme and arraigned at the Kwale Law Courts.

This is in contravention of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The suspect denied the charges before Magistrate Christine Auka.

The court released him on a bond of KSh70 000 (US$649) with an alternative of KSh 40 000 bail.

The case will be held on May 13.

“KRA is determined to detect and disrupt tax evasion schemes and prosecute criminals who engage in fraud at our borders to ensure that all individuals pay their fair share of taxes to the government,” Karanja concluded.

– CAJ News