Partnership expanded to empower African women

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MASTERCARD and Women Choice have expanded their partnership to support women entrepreneurs grow their business and create jobs across the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership has culminated in the launch of the ImpactHer and EmpowerHer programmes.

Women Choice – an international organization dedicated to advancing women’s personal and professional development – launched the pilot cohort in 2023.

The next cohorts will be participating in the new programmes this year and will aim to impact 50 000 women.

These programmes are to offer comprehensive support via training and mentorship for women entrepreneurs and help them create employment opportunities for other women in their chosen field.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable world, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

The executive believes the expanded partnership with Women Choice will provide women entrepreneurs with the right skills, resources and tools to succeed and drive economic growth in the regions.

Globally, 15 000 women are already part of the Women Choice network and have participated in over 100 accelerator programs and conferences organized in recent years.

Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO of Women Choice, welcomed the partnership with Mastercard.

They are now focusing on scaling the impact.

“Bringing change and improving the situation of women in the workplace and providing support to women-led businesses is a key element to help economies in the Middle East and Africa region grow and further thrive,” Alaoui said.

– CAJ News