Bandits unleash reign of terror in northern Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – RAMPAGING bandits have kidnapped farm workers, burnt a church and looted houses during a violent spree in northern Nigeria.

The Kaduna State government confirmed the reign of terror.

Two volunteers were shot dead during the attack at the farm in the Chikun local government area where 13 people have been kidnapped.

The civilians were working at a local farm when the militants struck. On arrival, they shot dead two individuals.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the farm workers have since been liberated from a local forest after a battle between the bandits and the army.

“The 13 citizens were thus rescued,” he confirmed.

“After the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival.”

Aruwan said the bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the Chikun area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for the successful rescue operation.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers.

Kaduna is the epicentre of kidnappings in Nigeria.

The West African country, the biggest in the continent by population (206 million), is also among the most volatile nations.

– CAJ News