US provides more funds against Mozambique insurgency

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has provided more than $82,7 million in humanitarian assistance to the terror-prone Mozambique since 2020.

President Joe Biden’s government is providing $700 000 this year in response to the devastating violence by the ISIS-Mozambique insurgent group in the northern Cabo Delgado province.

This aid adds to the more than $82 million in humanitarian assistance provided for the crisis response in 2020.

“The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Mozambique,” a Department of State spokesperson stated.

The official expressed the Americans’ encouragement by the international response and urged other donors to help support vulnerable people in Mozambique.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Government of Mozambique to counter terrorism and violent extremism with a holistic strategy that includes socio-economic development, community resilience programs, and security assistance.”

The crisis in Mozambique has evaded the international spotlight since 2017, until March when insurgents took over the coastal town of Palma with significant deaths. Overall, some 3 000 people have been killed.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing vital humanitarian relief supplies in a series of shipments to help meet the urgent needs of people forcibly displaced from their homes.

The latest funding will secure humanitarian supplies to provide approximately 20 000 displaced families.

In 2020, funding provided food, household items, shelter and hygiene kits for approximately 250 000 displaced Mozambicans in Cabo Delgado and neighboring Nampula and Niassa provinces.

– CAJ News