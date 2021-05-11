Nigeria drugs syndicate smashed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – TWO women are among five individuals arrested on suspicion of being a drug trafficking cartel selling the illicit substances disguised as food in Nigeria.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested the suspects in the capital, Abuja, the capita of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Substances suspected to be drugs, weighing over 75 kilogrammes, have been confiscated.

They suspects have allegedly been selling drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and some other unnamed illicit substances to local residents and beyond, using the internet.

The suspects have been identified as Habila Musa, Chika Nvene, Queen Nvene, Collins Ozoemena and Samson Peter.

“The group specialises in clandestine production of drug based cookies, brownies and other edibles; markets and sells same online, through their Twitter and Instagram handles,” said Femi Babafemi spokesperson of the NDLEA.

He said the suspected syndicate also markets and sells all marijuana and other illicit drugs known as Arizona, Colorado and Loud.

“Their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents,” Babafemi said.

Retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, commended officers for the breakthrough.

“I’m particularly impressed with the speed with which the officers of our FCT Command disrupted the online drug trafficking cartel that has been ravaging the nation’s capital for over three years,” Marwa said.

– CAJ News