Western Cape airports festively fly towards recovery

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AIR traffic recovery in the Western Cape airports is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Recovery and growth continue leading up to the expected bumper festive season.

Passenger performance at the international terminal for Cape Town International Airport reached a monthly highest in November since February 2020, reaching a total of 212 000 passengers.

This equalled an 84 percent recovery for November when compared to the same period in 2019.

The international terminal has seen a year-to-date (January – November 2022) recovery of 70 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, with over 1,6 million two-way passengers moving through the terminal.

Domestic passenger performance at Cape Town International Airport has remained steady.

Despite a slight drop in passenger numbers month-on-month, the terminal has recorded a 73 percent two-way passenger recovery for November, compared to the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date, the domestic terminal has processed almost 5,4 million two-way passengers, which equates to a recovery of 71 percent when compared to 2019.

The Western Cape’s total two-way air cargo volumes exceeded 37 000 metric tonnes which represents an 83 percent volume recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

George Airport’s recovery dropped slightly in the month of November, with two-way passengers dipping to 84 percent from the previous month’s 90 percent, both when compared to the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date, George Airport’s passenger recovery remains high at 92 percent compared to the same period in 2019, with over 670 000 two-way passengers travelling through the terminal.

– CAJ News