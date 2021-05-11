OPPO enhances foray into SA’s 5G space

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COMPETITION in South Africa’s fifth-generation (5G) smartphone space is intensifying with the launch of the OPPO A74 5G.

With this latest addition, there are now five smartphone models available, including the Chinese tech giant’s first premium offering, the Reno5 5G, which launched in March.

The smartphone maker hails the latest A-Series gadget as “a smartphone that enables its users to balance work and life, to create harmony in tasks.”

“OPPO A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well balanced OPPO A Series phone in terms of tech and design,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market and Operations for OPPO South Africa.

The official added, “OPPO A74 5G delivers a high-value device that enables you to live big and empowers your day.”

“South Africans are savvy tech users and understand exactly what it is that they want from a smart device. At OPPO we remain committed to developing technology that does more, costs less, and is still aesthetically pleasing.”

The OPPO A74 5G retails at R7 499. It is available for purchase and contracts from R399 per month at participating Vodacom and MTN stores nationwide.

With the A74 5G, OPPO is introducing for the first time locally, its All-day AI Eye Comfort, which allows for automatic screen colour and brightness adjustment dependent on the user’s surroundings.

The smartphone comes fitted with a 16 front camera and a 48MP rear camera with the ability to capture 108MP photos.

According to figures by Gartner, OPPO, launched in 2004, was fourth in terms of global sales in 2020, with a market share of 8,3 percent.

– CAJ News