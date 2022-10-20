e-gifting global platform for hospitality industry

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN innovative e-gifting platform to help companies in the hospitality industry increase direct and repeat business, acquire new customers and reward as well as win back existing customers has been launched.

Micros South Africa, in conjunction with Singapore-based CPR Vision Management, have launched the Isipo initiative, widely used in the Asia Pacific region.

“E-gifting saved many hotels during the lockdowns, but what’s really exciting is how it can be used to turbo-charge growth and improve margins as the hospitality industry takes off,” said Reginald Sibeko, Managing Director, Micros SA.

“Today’s market is all about experiences, and Isipo provides a way for South African and African hospitality players to sell the emotional, experiential side of their business.”

Speaking at the launch this week, Cameron Richards, CEO of CPR Vision Management, highlighted the ways that e-gifting vouchers could be used to open up new income streams for the industry, and build recurring direct income.

He cited the example of one client which was able to sell US$6 million-worth of vouchers during lockdown for later redemption.

In addition, Isipo allows hospitality companies to “close the loyalty loop” quickly, responding rapidly to aggrieved customers with an apology and a voucher, thus converting detractors into ambassadors.

Similarly, vouchers can be used to convert customers into repeat business.

Research shows that when the vouchers are redeemed, 72 percent of customers will spend extra money at the establishment.

The average voucher size is $150.

“With Isipo, vouchers can be merchant-specific, which means that the money goes direct to the establishment concerned, and the flexible platform allows users to develop new ways of attracting new and repeat business,” Richards said.

Isipo is a web-based platform.

“So it’s ridiculously easy to implement and use, and doesn’t require the purchase of new hardware or software, making it extremely cost effective and eliminating any risk,” Richards said.

– CAJ News