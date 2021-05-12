Turkey provides food aid to Zimbabweans

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – TURKEY has provided food aid to 2 000 families living under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe.

The Embassy of Turkey in Harare distributed the aid with the cooperation of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Embassy officials, who got together during the distribution that took place in the Chitungwiza region, which is 25 km away from the capital Harare, stated that they were ready to support the social, political and economic development of Zimbabwe through TİKA.

Reaching from the capital to Masvingo, which is 294 km away, the food aid programme has been carried out for families in Boroma, Buhera, Bulawayo, Concession, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Macheke and Mbizo.

In March, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the number of starving people had increased in comparison to last year and that 2,4 million people in Zimbabwe had been struggling to access basic food.

It had also been announced that there was a food shortage due to the insufficient rainfall and the fact that the people couldn’t receive their salaries because of the COVID-19 quarantine

Zimbabwe has recorded 38 433 COVID-19 cases, including 1 570 deaths.

– CAJ News