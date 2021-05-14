SA’s leading software academy expands to KZN

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s prime software training academy has expanded its reach to the Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) where it is offering to its tuition-free, two-year software programming course.

WeThinkCode’s maiden cohort for the province kicked off last week.

The software programming academy is inviting potential candidates in the region to apply which starts in July.

Some 100 places are available, as part of WeThinkCode_’s plan to increase its total student intake to 450 in 2021.

The academy already has campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“We know that South Africa has a vast pool of untapped talent with the aptitude to be trained in technology,” said WeThinkCode’s Chief Executive Officer, Nyari Samushonga.

“At the same time our youth unemployment is among the highest in the world. Our plans are based on the desire to give more South Africans the opportunity to join the digital world and help build the country’s technology skills capability.”

Samushonga said the Durban metropole had seen significant growth in business activity over the past few years, hence their decision to open a campus there.

“This is an exciting development for us.”

WeThinkCode has placed hundreds of talented individuals within numerous local and international partner companies across a range of industries.

It has a track record that includes a partner base of over 55 companies and a 93 percent success rate in securing employment for the over 500 graduates of its software development programme.

– CAJ News