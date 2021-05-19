Scores arrested in Nigeria crackdown against cyber crooks

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A Nigerian Army deserter is among 34 suspects authorities have arrested during a crackdown against internet fraudsters in the West African country.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the individuals during operations in the southwestern Osun State.

The suspects, including former soldier Adebisi Jamiu (22) were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, the state capital.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC head of Media and Publicity, said the individuals were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

“The suspects have volunteered statements to the commission and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency stated.

EFCC staff meanwhile this week took fresh oath of allegiance as part of ongoing reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the executive chairman of the organisation, led the initiative.

Nigeria established EFCC in 2003 as a law enforcement agency to curb financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering.

Critics accuse it of being an appendage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to target opponents and critics.

– CAJ News