Nigeria bandits release scores of kidnap victims

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – SOME repentant bandits have released 53 civilians kidnapped last weekend in northwestern Nigeria.

The release is thanks to the peace and amnesty programme run by the Zamfara State government.

“The release of the victims was a fulfilment of pledge made by some repentant bandits to actively key into the peace agenda of the state government,” said Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara Commissioner of Police.

He applauded the repentant bandits for assisting the police and the state government in facilitating the unconditional release of the victims.

Sheu also called on them to redouble their commitment in collaborating with the police and other security agencies to deal decisively with the bandits who refused to embrace the culture of peace in the state.

The victims were later reunited with their families without paying ransom.

Armed banditry is rife in Nigeria.

Among groups perpetrating the crime is the Islamist Boko Haram.

– CAJ News