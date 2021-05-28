‘Family meeting’ on the cards amid third wave fears

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CONFIRMATION that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation has raised the possibility of the South African government imposing further restrictions to curb a surge in the coronavirus.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Thursday confirmed a “family meeting” would be held soon on the back of fears of an imminent third wave.

This followed a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday.

Ramapahosa’s address to the nation regarding COVID-19 is flippantly called a family meeting. Ramaphosa last addressed the nation at the end of March.

“In all honesty, the greatest concerns for SA (South Africa) at this point are the progress of the third wave of the pandemic and possible increased lockdown restrictions,” economist, Siobhan Redford, said.

She added, “For me, the announcement of a family meeting by our President will be the sign that we are heading that way.”

On Thursday, South Africa recorded 4 422 new cases of COVID-19, including 93 deaths.

This brought the number of confirmed cases to 1 649 977 and 56 170 deaths.

It is the most severe outbreak in Africa and 20th worst eruption of the virus globally.

The lockdown was initially imposed in late March 2020.

