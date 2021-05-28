France’s Crosscall utilises Macron first SA visit

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FRENCH mobile device manufacturer, Crosscall, is making the most of an opportunity to discuss business opportunities in South Africa.

This follows its selection as part of the high-level business delegation

accompanying French President, Emmanual Macron, on his first visit to

the Southern African country as head of state this week.

David Eberlé, Crosscall Vice-President, said the trip would enable them

explore the establishment of long-term business relationships and share

best practice learning.

Julien Fouriot, Director for Africa at Crosscall, said the company was

already corroborating with a number of local industries in South Africa.

“Not only have our products been developed to withstand harsh

environments but we are committed to providing a premium after-sales

service to our customers,” Fouriot said.

“Our products are ideal for a number of different industries including

safety and security, the public sector, mining, agriculture and

manufacturing,” he explained.

In addition to South Africa, Crosscall already has a presence in Benin,

Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.

“Africa is a major focus area for Crosscall and we see significant

opportunities for our mobile devices both in South Africa and Africa,

particularly given the robust nature of our products,” Fouriot said.

The executive said the company was looking forward to exploring the

opportunities that arise from Macron’s visit.

One of the items on the agenda during Macron’s visit to South Africa is

climate change.

Mobile devices – like all electronic devices – take an environmental

toll. The best way to mitigate this toll is to use them for as long as

possible.

France is the first country globally that requires the manufacturers of

certain electronic devices to let consumers know how repairable their

products are and to give their products a score on a range of criteria

Earlier this year Crosscall, an outdoor mobile technology specialist,

was awarded a tender to provide the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police with over 200 000 mobile phone devices.

