France’s Crosscall utilises Macron first SA visit

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FRENCH mobile device manufacturer, Crosscall, is making the most of an opportunity to discuss business opportunities in South Africa.
This follows its selection as part of the high-level business delegation
accompanying French President, Emmanual Macron, on his first visit to
the Southern African country as head of state this week.
David Eberlé, Crosscall Vice-President, said the trip would enable them
explore the establishment of long-term business relationships and share
best practice learning.
Julien Fouriot, Director for Africa at Crosscall, said the company was
already corroborating with a number of local industries in South Africa.
“Not only have our products been developed to withstand harsh
environments but we are committed to providing a premium after-sales
service to our customers,” Fouriot said.
“Our products are ideal for a number of different industries including
safety and security, the public sector, mining, agriculture and
manufacturing,” he explained.
In addition to South Africa, Crosscall already has a presence in Benin,
Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.
“Africa is a major focus area for Crosscall and we see significant
opportunities for our mobile devices both in South Africa and Africa,
particularly given the robust nature of our products,” Fouriot said.
The executive said the company was looking forward to exploring the
opportunities that arise from Macron’s visit.
One of the items on the agenda during Macron’s visit to South Africa is
climate change.
Mobile devices – like all electronic devices – take an environmental
toll. The best way to mitigate this toll is to use them for as long as
possible.
France is the first country globally that requires the manufacturers of
certain electronic devices to let consumers know how repairable their
products are and to give their products a score on a range of criteria
Earlier this year Crosscall, an outdoor mobile technology specialist,
was awarded a tender to provide the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police with over 200 000 mobile phone devices.
