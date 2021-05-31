Army repels Boko Haram takeover attempt

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have killed ten Boko Haram terrorists and thwarted their efforts to take over a town northeast of the country.

The Islamists had attempted to invade Rann in the Borno State.

“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels,” said Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the army spokesman.

He said the troops chased the retreating terrorists and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.

“Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”

Meanwhile, troops have arrested two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers in the neighbouring state of Yobe.

It is suspected they supply the terrorists with fuel.

“The suspects arrested are in own custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies,” Yerima said.

– CAJ News