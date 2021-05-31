Congolese return home after deadly volcano explosion

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – LIFE is slowly returning to Goma, days after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city suffered a devastating volcano eruption.

The eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo from May 22 left 32 people dead and nearly 416 000 displaced.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported a slight return of people who had been displaced by the May 27 evacuation order.

Several churches held religious services on Sunday in various neighborhoods, including those in the red zone.

“Activities in Goma are tentatively resuming,” an IOM official said,

Some businesses are open in various parts of the city, including the downtown area and the Birere commercial centre.

The military governor of North Kivu province, General Ndima Kongba Constant, visited internally displaced persons in the town of Sake on Saturday.

He called for patience regarding their return to Goma.

Constant also assured them that the authorities were working closely with foreign experts and the Goma Volcano Observatory to find an appropriate solution that will lead to a sustainable return for the

population to Goma.

Minister of Industry and former governor of North Kivu, Julien Paluku, has remained in Goma since May 24 to monitor the situation regarding the volcanic eruption and to liaise between the central and provincial governments as well as the Goma Volcano Observatory.

– CAJ News