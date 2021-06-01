Agri SA condemns farmer’s murder

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE murder of a farmer in the Eastern Cape has raised further opposition to plans to scrap legislation on the ownership of weapons for purposes of self-defence.

The man identified as John Viedge was killed outside Maclear on Sunday.

“This murder once again highlights the vulnerability of the farming community and the cowardice of criminals, who will even resort to murder to achieve their objectives,” said Uys van der Westhuijzen, chair of Agri SA’s Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety.

The official said this was an affront to the Constitution, which describes the right to life and dignity as one of the most important human rights.

The National Development Plan also confirms the right to personal safety.

“For this reason, all citizens should have the right to protect themselves in a legal manner,” said Van der Westhuijzen

Law-biding citizens may not be deprived of the opportunity to own a legal firearm to protect themselves and their families against violent crime when their lives are threatened, the official concluded.

“We believe that all citizens will make themselves heard and strongly oppose the scrapping of section 13 of the Firearms Control Act. We hope the police will heed what the majority of South Africans have to say in this regard.”

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, believes firearms remain the biggest contributor to murder in South Africa.

Some opposition parties are canvassing against the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

