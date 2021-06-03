PAP adjournment: Time for AU to foster unity

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE adjournment proceedings and the deferment of elections of the Pan–African Parliament (PAP) must enable the African Union (AU) address divisions prevalent among its regional blocs.

These rifts, apparently along colonial lines, were laid bare at the rogue sessions at the South African-based PAP.

A deadlock over the conduct of elections on Tuesday led to a premature end to proceedings.

Voting for a new leadership could not proceed after the Southern African caucus heightened calls for rotation of the presidency, amid more chants of “No Rotation, No Election.”

They are in standoff with the Western bloc over the issue.

A letter said to be from the AU declaring the election illegal was at the centre of controversy.

It added to the physical scuffles until proceedings were deferred, preceding calls for the AU to monitor the process.

“I concur that the AU must come and monitor the election process in PAP. As a mother body, its legal opinion is binding or has direct applicability on its lower structures,” observed analyst, Slotarnet Dube.

Last week, AU’s legal directorate ruled in favour of rotational leadership, concluding PAP must follow AU rules.

It could not be ascertained when, but later this year, when the PAP would reconvene.

The South African opposition Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) called for “sanity to prevail.”

“Pan Africanism is the only remaining hope for this continent of ours,” PAC stated.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stated, “EFF welcomes the adjournment of Pan-African Parliament proceedings and reaffirms for the call for rotational leadership.”

Zimbabwe’s Chief Fortune Charumbira is president for PAP on an Acting capacity.

– CAJ News