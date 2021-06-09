Huawei advocates for cyber security unity

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has opened its largest Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Centre, with call for a unified approach to cyber security based on facts and verification.

Officials are concerned the current approach is based on suspicion and misconceptions.

The centre has been opened in Dongguan, China.

“While we are deepening digitalisation across the world, cyber security is becoming more important than ever before,” said Dr Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei.

According to research from Cybersecurity Venture, damages from cyber crime are set to reach US$6-trillion in 2021.

Pointing to the rise of remote work and the increased amount of time people are spending online as a result of the pandemic, Hu pointed out the globe is facing deeper cyber security challenges than at any other time in its history.

Hu said a unified, collaborative approach between corporations, nation states, regulators, and industry bodies was required.

“Cyber security is a complex, evolving challenge that requires collaboration,” he said.

“In some places there is still a misconception that country of origin affects network security. This is not true and prevents us from taking a unified approach to cyber security.”

He said at Huawei, cyber security was a priority.

The company employs more than 3 000 cyber security professionals and spends five percent of its research and development (R&D) budget on cyber security.

“The new centre will demonstrate solutions, facilitate communication and joint innovation, and support stakeholders around the world,” Hu added.

The event also saw Huawei launch its Product Security Baseline Whitepaper, which represents a further step in its quest for cyber security collaboration.

The whitepaper sets out the end-to-end framework which Huawei uses when it develops, tests, and launches products to ensure that they are as secure as possible.

“The baselines outlined in the whitepaper ensure all Huawei products keep to regulatory standards,” said Sean Yang – Director of Huawei Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Office.

– CAJ News