Huawei job fair matches graduates with employers

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SEVERAL South African graduates have been placed in internships and permanent positions following the recent Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy Job Fair.

The job fair is designed to promote local Huawei-certified ICT Talent to Huawei partners and offer them the opportunity to advance their careers and further enrich Huawei’s talent ecosystem by cultivating and harnessing the value of ICT talent.

“The significance of the Huawei ICT Academy programme cannot be overstated,” said Tang Shenbo, Director of the Service and Delivery department of Huawei Enterprise South Africa.

“The programme does not only expose learners to the latest industrial certification and training to harness their skills but also gives them a start in their career journey within the ICT industry,” Shenbo said.

At the job fair, the students were given the opportunity to do onsite interviews with Huawei partners, giving them valuable experience as they enter the job market.

More than 20 representatives from 12 partner organisations including Altron, BCX, and Reflex Solutions were present at the fair.

Samantha Davis, Human Resources Manager at Reflex Solutions, said the job fair gave the company a great platform to get the best talent within the industry.

“Most of the talent we have recruited have grown tremendously within our company and have obtained permanent positions,” she said.

Bongani Shoshana, a Huawei ICT Academy graduate from Taletso TVET College, landed an internship at BAC-IT following last year’s job fair.

“This could be a life-changing moment,” he said of the jobs fair.

More than 4 000 students have been trained through the Huawei ICT Academy Programme to date.

More than 2 000 have obtained Huawei certificates.

Since its launch in 2017, more than 150 students have successfully been placed in jobs through the job fair.

The ICT Academy and the Job Fair form part of Huawei South Africa’s broader commitment to fostering ICT talent in South Africa in support of the country’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR) ambitions.

Other initiatives include 5G training, the Huawei Graduate Programme, and its Seeds for the Future programme.

The ultimate goal is to boost South Africa’s ICT talent pipeline by some 10 000 people a year.

– CAJ News