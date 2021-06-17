Huawei projects AR to scale $300 billion

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE augmented reality (AR) market is forecast to be worth US$300 billion by 2025, driven by massive adoption in education, social networking, shopping, traveling and navigation as well as gaming.

Huawei and third-party data forecast the industry to reach those highs during the period, steered by these five prioritised industries.

“AR can truly enable the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, making dreams a reality,” said Huawei Carrier Business Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bob Cai.

He was speaking on Thursday Huawei’s Better World Summit for 5G + AR, where he delivered a keynote speech titled, “5G + AR, Turning Dreams into Reality.”

At the event held in Shenzhen, China, Cai also announced the release of the AR Insight and Application Practice White Paper, which offers insights into the AR industry in terms of devices, applications, and networking.

At the event, Cai shared case studies of Huawei employing AR.

Due to COVID-19, customers from across the globe are unable to visit Huawei in person. So, Huawei makes use of AR to demonstrate its leading products and solutions online, making communication far more efficient.

Huawei also uses AR to achieve the quick delivery of 5G base stations, greatly boosting delivery efficiency.

Cai called on the entire industry to work together for a prosperous 5G + AR ecosystem.

“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he said.

“The development of AR requires the entire industry to work together and create a prosperous 5G + AR value chain. AR and 5G are combining at the right time. 5G switches on AR and AR lights up 5G.”

AR is the real-time use of information in the form of text, graphics, audio, and other virtual enhancements integrated with real-world objects.

A number of high-profile guests attended the event and delivered keynotes.

Among delegates was Chengjian, Director of Shenzhen Communication Management Bureau.

Chengjian disclosed Shenzhen is the first city in the world with full 5G Standalone (SA) coverage.

– CAJ News