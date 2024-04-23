India’s FlyNava eyes Africa expansion

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE provider of revenue generation solutions in the aviation industry, FlyNava Technologies, is exploring growth expansion opportunities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The Indian-headquartered firm has appointed Abisht Iyengar as the Vice President of Commercial and Market Growth for the region.

In his new role, Iyengar is tasked with spearheading FlyNava’s strategic expansion efforts, leveraging his proven track record in business development and market expansion to solidify the company’s position as a leader in aviation technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Abisht to the FlyNava team,” Mahesh Shastry, Chief Executive Officer, said.

“His deep understanding of the EMEA market, strong relationships with airline management, coupled with his innovative approach to growth, will be pivotal in advancing our strategic objectives and expanding our presence across the region.”

Abisht expressed excitement about joining FlyNava.

“FlyNava’s product suite is uniquely positioned to help airlines achieve new heights in this highly competitive landscape. I look forward to contributing to FlyNava’s success and shaping the future of aviation,” Abisht said.

– CAJ News