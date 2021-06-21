Amy thwarts Boko Haram suicide attack

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Army has killed six Boko Haram terrorists attempting a suicide attack in a town northeast of the country.

Troops have averted the attack in Kumshe, located in the Borno State, towards the border with Cameroon.

The terrorists were according to the army mounted on four gun trucks and several motorcycles.

Troops confiscated an assortment of weapons, including AK 47 rifles, hand held grenades and drugs as well as first aid items.

Major General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit.

“He urges them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared,” army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said.

Over 30 000 people are believed to have been killed and 3 million others displaced in more than a decade of terrorist attacks in the country’s northeast.

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

– CAJ News