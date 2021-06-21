Displaced Darfur families survive only on mangoes

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THOUSANDS of people displaced by renewed conflict in the volatile Darfur region in Sudan are only surviving on mangoes amid lack of food.

They have also been displaced without water or basic sanitation following clashes in Jebel Marra, South Darfur State.

An attack on Danganya village left over 20 people dead and an unknown number of casualties. Eight people were injured in the fighting.

The village, which is next to a goldmine, was looted and partly burnt.

Jebel Marra is an isolated and mountainous area between Central, South and North Darfur States, where food insecurity is prevalent.

“Besides mangoes, there is a complete lack of food,” said Anna Bylund, project coordinator of the Doctors Without Borders in South Darfur.

The organisation has reported 38 cases of moderate and severe acute malnutrition in the region.

Darfur plunged into conflict between the Sudanese army and militants in 2003.

It is estimated over 300 000 people have been killed.

– CAJ News