Huawei latest laptop range coming to SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI’s MateBook 14, the company’s latest mid-range laptop, is now available for pre-order ahead of its availability in South Africa.

The official date of availability has not been disclosed but the Chinese firm said it would be available “soon.”

The MateBook 14 will be priced at R24 999 (US$1 757).

Huawei is taking pre-orders at R249 to get R2 500 off on the Huawei Online store.

The contact deals are also available in Vodacom selected stores or on cash deal at Incredible Connection.

The Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 56Wh high capacity battery assuring up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge.

It offers 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1165G7 Processor that delivers optimum performance.

The newest processor synergises with the dual-channel DDR4 memory up to 16GB and high-speed PCIe solid state drive of 512GB.

Measuring 15,9mm thin and 1.49kg light, this 14-inch notebook’s back-to-basics design is complimented with a metal chassis.

The chassis, according to the company, is sandblasted with an advanced process to produce a smooth, polished surface.

The laptop has a 2K touch screen with a 2160×1440 resolution.

– CAJ News