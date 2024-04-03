Israel, backers’ ‘crocodile tears’ slammed

by AKANI CHAUKE

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – CITIZENS across the world accuse Israel, the United Nations and United States of hypocritical sorrow after seven workers of the aid organisation, World Central Kitchen, were killed in a strike in Palestine this week.

The United Nations (UN) has reiterated concern over the killings in Gaza Strip, where the aid workers were bombed.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said the airstrikes that killed WCK personnel brought the number of aid workers in this conflict to 196, including more than 175 members of the UN staff.

“This is unconscionable,” the UN chief stated.

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, described the incident as tragic and the military pledged an independent enquiry.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Radm Daniel Hagari, attempted to sympathise with the victims of the humanitarian agency.

The United States’ UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

“I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the strike on WCK in Gaza. There must be a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation into this incident,” Blinken said.

However, Israel came under fire for its onslaught on innocent Palestinians while the UN and US were accused of complicity.

The global citizens thus vehemently rejected these organisations’ and countries’ sorrow over the incident.

While Israel is the aggressor, the US is seen as the supplier of weapons to its ally.

One Asad Rehman condemned, “Save your (US) crocodile tears. It’s your bombs that killed them (aid workers). It’s your blank cheque to give Israel impunity that killed these aid workers as well as the 34 000 Palestinians.”

Chickadee Dee lashed at Thomas-Greenfield.

“From your (Linda Thomas-Greenfield) actions on the Security Council, there is no evidence that you have a heart anyway,” Dee charged.

Nik Lawman also criticised Thomas-Greenfield.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“It might break your heart but your hand was raised for several (US’ UN) vetoes that could have saved their (Gazans’) lives.

Another citizen singled out Blinken for blame.

“The entire world has been made into one giant circus and clown show because of serial liars and clowns of the likes of Blinken.”

The recent crisis in Gaza has been raging since last October.

– CAJ News