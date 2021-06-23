SADC latest meeting to resolve Mozambique terror crisis

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN African leaders will again convene in Mozambique on Wednesday (today) to seek solutions to the insurgency afflicting the country.

The meeting in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, will be held under the aegis of the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

The South African government, whose delegation will be led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, stated the purpose of the summit was, among others, to consider the proposed SADC regional response and support to Mozambique

in addressing terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province.

The summit will be a follow-up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on May 27.

The summit was to be preceded by a meeting of ministers on Tuesday.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and the Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, will accompany Ramaphosa.

Since 2017, some 2 500 people have been killed and nearly 700 000 others were internally displaced by the insurgency perpetrated by Islamists in Mozambique.

There are fears the terror could spill to neighbouring countries.

– CAJ News