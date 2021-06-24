MTN Business academy receives top certification

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE MTN South Africa Business App Academy has received the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 4 as well as Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) accreditation.

This provides over 2 500 aspirant coders and budding tech entrepreneurs, who are registered for this year’s academy, an opportunity to both learn and improve their qualifications.

The MTN Business App Academy which kicks off this year’s MTN Business App of the Year activities, is a six-week online coding programme which sees novice developers being upskilled for a future career in app development.

“Following a successful inaugural App Academy last year which saw over 900 students registering, this year’s reach has been broadened extensively and includes students from all over South Africa taking advantage of this free online qualification which is also zero-rated for MTN subscribers,” said Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing, MTN Business.

This year also sees the introduction of the 2021 MTN Business Campus Cup Challenge, with students who register and represent their campus standing a chance to win their share of R100 000.

The 2021 MTN Business App Academy kicked off on June 22 with an introductory Masterclass.

Interested students have until June 28 to register, with the first coding class starting on June 29.

The MTN Business App Academy culminates in a 72-hour virtual hackathon where learners will develop their own app with the objective of solving a common social challenge facing South Africa.

Each solution developed will be entered into the Best Campus Cup Solution and/or the Best Hackathon Solution categories at this year’s MTN Business App of the Year.

Registrations for the awards close on June 28.

– CAJ News