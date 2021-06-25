Global energy poverty tackled via the Cloud

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE leading next-generation clean energy and utility provider in developing countries has adopted Cloud technology in its drive to end energy poverty, presently affecting 770 million people

Bboxx, founded in 2010, has selected the Grow by Systems Applications Products (SAP) cloud offering to scale the business to meet its ambitious goal to solve energy poverty.

SAP is the German-headquartered global software firm.

Bboxx manufactures, distributes and finances decentralised solar-powered systems through affordable, reliable and clean energy provision, the company is positively impacting the lives of over 2 million people with its products and services.

“Bboxx is currently operating in ten countries and has bold ambitions to reach 23 countries within five years.

“We want to accelerate access to power in developing countries and continue to transform lives and unlocking potential through access to energy,” Anthony Osijo, Group Chief Financial Officer at Bboxx, assured.

Bboxx selected SAP Business ByDesign – Supply chain and Finance with Grow By SAP, an exclusive programme for hyper-growth companies.

Phase 1 of the project went live in Asia in May. Phase 2 is due to go live in France, Rwanda and United Kingdom in September 2021.

The third phase will be live in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Nigeria and Togo in December.

“When it comes to helping businesses expand their footprint and grow into new markets, SAP is a true strategic partner,” said Romain Gauthier, Regional Vice President: New Customers – Europe, Middle East and Africa (North) at SAP.

– CAJ News