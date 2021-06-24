Ethiopian Airlines stats flights with vaccinated crews

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines has commenced flights with fully vaccinated crew against COVID-19 to keep travellers safe in light of the pandemic.

Africa’s largest carrier bought and imported more than 37 000 vaccine shots for its employees and stakeholders.

“We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde Gebremariam, said.

“We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety,” the executive added.

Ethiopian Airlines has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back home.

The airline is encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business and tourism, supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world.

– CAJ News