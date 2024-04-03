Remitly partners Zimachievers UK, 2024 nominees announced

by AKANI CHAUKE
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL remittance giant, Remitly, has been confirmed as the headline partner for the 2024 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) United Kingdom edition set for 11 May in Birmingham.
Remitly is an online remittance service company that offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. It was founded in 2011 by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati and became publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange in September 202.
“We are delighted to partner with Remitly on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide. Thank you Remitly for coming on board with us,” said ZAA founder, Conrad Mwanza.
“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people,” he added.
He expressed gratitude to other sponsors for the annual prestigious event who include Care Quality Support , Diaspora Insurance, Seeff Properties Zimbabwe, Ecocash and Tengai Online.
Mwanza revealed that in recognition of the huge impact Zimbabweans are having in the health sector in the United Kingdom, the ZAA has added this category to this years’ awards ceremony.
“We have seen a huge surge of health care businesses by successful Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the UK and as the ZAA, we have seen it right to have a separate category acknowledging the efforts of Zimbabweans in the sector.”
This category is sponsored by Ultra Med Health Care.
ZAA will be celebrating their 13th anniversary in the UK, which is their flagship edition.
Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.
Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts and entertainment, business as well as science and innovation are awarded for their positive impact in their various fields.
The 2024 UK Nominees are:
Health and Social Care Awards Sponsored by Care Quality Support part of Ultra Health solutions
Female Health Care Entrepreneur
Nqobile Mpunzi
Dillys Nyaradzai Wright
Kerryn Rutendo Zendera
Shine Ndebele
Tafadzwa Chinembiri
Korrine Sky
Fiona Radiebee
Business of the Year
Vaka Ltd
Legend Integrated care and health
Shenoz Properties Ltd
Ruka Hair
Sasha Jameson Interior Design
World Cargo
Innovator of the Year
Caroline Caz Gundu
Quinn Sowa
Prisca Chireka
Varaidzo Tendai Moyo
Marvellous Nakamba
Joseph Madyembwa
Community Awards (Sponsored by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe)
Community Champion
Hazel Jones Jeranji
Sylvia Sanyanga
Rumbi Makoyi
Rufaro Chiriseri
Yvonne Yvette
Korrine Sky
Community Organisation
Kuchengetana Trust
Team Zimbabwe UK
Mufakose Diaspora
PORA
Makomborero
Tariro UK
Cultural Ambassador
Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi
Zim Men Association
Fabulours Travellers
Cooking With Celebrity Chef
Tsungai Tsikirai
Sekuru Africa
Event of the Year
Zimfest
Sama Festival
Ladies of Ireland
Zimlinkup
Zim Independence Weekender
Restaurant of the Year
Luton Restaurant
Afro Mufasa
ZimBraai
Braai Shack – Milton Keynes
– CAJ News