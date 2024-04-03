Remitly partners Zimachievers UK, 2024 nominees announced

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL remittance giant, Remitly, has been confirmed as the headline partner for the 2024 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) United Kingdom edition set for 11 May in Birmingham.

Remitly is an online remittance service company that offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. It was founded in 2011 by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati and became publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange in September 202.

“We are delighted to partner with Remitly on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide. Thank you Remitly for coming on board with us,” said ZAA founder, Conrad Mwanza.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to other sponsors for the annual prestigious event who include Care Quality Support , Diaspora Insurance, Seeff Properties Zimbabwe, Ecocash and Tengai Online.

Mwanza revealed that in recognition of the huge impact Zimbabweans are having in the health sector in the United Kingdom, the ZAA has added this category to this years’ awards ceremony.

“We have seen a huge surge of health care businesses by successful Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the UK and as the ZAA, we have seen it right to have a separate category acknowledging the efforts of Zimbabweans in the sector.”

This category is sponsored by Ultra Med Health Care.

ZAA will be celebrating their 13th anniversary in the UK, which is their flagship edition.

Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts and entertainment, business as well as science and innovation are awarded for their positive impact in their various fields.

The 2024 UK Nominees are:

Health and Social Care Awards Sponsored by Care Quality Support part of Ultra Health solutions

Female Health Care Entrepreneur

Nqobile Mpunzi

Dillys Nyaradzai Wright

Kerryn Rutendo Zendera

Shine Ndebele

Tafadzwa Chinembiri

Korrine Sky

Fiona Radiebee

Business of the Year

Vaka Ltd

Legend Integrated care and health

Shenoz Properties Ltd

Ruka Hair

Sasha Jameson Interior Design

World Cargo

Innovator of the Year

Caroline Caz Gundu

Quinn Sowa

Prisca Chireka

Varaidzo Tendai Moyo

Marvellous Nakamba

Joseph Madyembwa

Community Awards (Sponsored by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe)

Community Champion

Hazel Jones Jeranji

Sylvia Sanyanga

Rumbi Makoyi

Rufaro Chiriseri

Yvonne Yvette

Korrine Sky

Community Organisation

Kuchengetana Trust

Team Zimbabwe UK

Mufakose Diaspora

PORA

Makomborero

Tariro UK

Cultural Ambassador

Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi

Zim Men Association

Fabulours Travellers

Cooking With Celebrity Chef

Tsungai Tsikirai

Sekuru Africa

Event of the Year

Zimfest

Sama Festival

Ladies of Ireland

Zimlinkup

Zim Independence Weekender

Restaurant of the Year

Luton Restaurant

Afro Mufasa

ZimBraai

Braai Shack – Milton Keynes

– CAJ News