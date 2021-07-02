Vodacom Business reaches South America with Brazil expansion

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM Business Africa has extended its network to Brazil through the undersea South Atlantic Cable System.

The cable is the first to directly link Africa’s southern bloc with South America.

With the latest addition of Brazil, the extensive trans-Atlantic network reach now spans South America in addition to Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

“Our promise to our valued clients, both new and existing, is to leverage the most optimized fixed-connectivity network routes available into Africa,” said Trevor Naidoo, Executive Head Technology and Operations of Vodacom Business Africa.

“In so doing, we are shortening the distances between Africa and South America for multinational businesses seeking to consume their hybrid clouds optimally from Africa, as they expand their operations via this inter-continental trading corridor.”

According to Vodacom Business Africa, its internet protocol (IP) Backbone provides an enterprise grade solution that allows organisations to aggregate all their communications between sites and remote workers onto a single, reliable, private Wide Area Network (WAN) underpinned by a network with a global reach.

“Through our flexible, hybrid, local and international billing options, we can provide convenient support for varying multinational contracting models,” Naidoo said.

Vodacom Business Africa an enterprise-focused ICT subsidiary of the South African-headquartered Vodacom Group.

– CAJ News