Data centre rollout underway in Southern Africa

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA, and later Namibia, are set to benefit from the establishment of new data centres as the coronavirus (COVID-19) accelerates demand for quality internet connections.

The Paratus Group is rolling out the facilities as the pandemic increases the shift to working in the digital data space.

Hailed as state-of-the-art and to be the most advanced in the country, the data centre in the capital Lusaka, is set to open this month.

“We have really pushed the boundaries for this DC (data centres), and we have ticked every box of requirements and assurances,” Marius van Vuuren, Paratus Zambia Managing Director.

“We will store and protect client data 24/7, house and physically protect all equipment and computer systems, handle the off-site migration and offer an array of add-on services and features.”

A time frame is not yet set for the opening of the data centre in Namibia but the company disclosed that demand was high, despite the facility being in the construction stages.

“We have already signed up a large number of tenants. This is testament to their confidence in Paratus providing them with total data security,” Andrew Hall Paratus Namibia Managing Director.

The data centre in Namibia will be Tier 3 by design and will incorporate green building design elements to reduce environmental impact.

Paratus’ data centre in Angola has been in operation since 2019.

Barney Harmse, Paratus Group Chief Executive Officer, said the data centre rollout was the next phase in supplying customers with the best possible services.

“When COVID-19 first hit our continent, we had already put services in place to meet their changing needs, so they could always confidently connect and access their data securely,” Harmse said.

– CAJ News