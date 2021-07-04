Where God forgives, man digs up the past

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IT is in the nature of Jehovah God to forgive His children for all kinds of sins.

He always does so regardless of the sinner’s colour, the intensity of the sin, its hurtfulness, pain or devastation caused by the misdeed or whatever the form of the wrongdoings.

It is however shocking that despite Jehovah God showing total absolution, mercy, remission and clemency to forgive, humans cannot let go of the past.

They continuously remind or talk about other people’s bygones so that their victims feel empty.

I don’t really know whether it is human nature or the devil’s influence that makes other humans always enjoy reminding others of their past transgressions or errors.

Jehovah God forgives and forgets.

The reason behind reminding sinners of their past wickedness is to make them feel completely useless, meaningless and desolation.

The moment a person confirms his or her past misdeeds, trespasses, wickedness or evil-doing, Jehovah immediately writes off all voidness or worthlessness.

This means they have become a new creature.

1 John 1:9 of the Amplified Bible attests: “If we [freely] admit that we have sinned and confess our sins, He (Jehovah) is faithful and just [true to His own nature and promises], and will forgive our sins and cleanse us continually from all unrighteousness [our wrongdoing, everything not in conformity with His will and purpose].”

Jehovah encourages us to voluntarily confess our sins the same way we would have committed them so that He sees remorse in our hearts and minds.

Acts 3:19 of the New International Version confirms: “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.”

Remember, this only happens when you come to the house of Jehovah pleading for mercy, before He makes yourself a new creature.

2 Corinthians 5:17 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away. Behold, the new has come!”

The Holman Christian Standard Bible reads: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away, and look, new things have come.”

To confirm that in the eyes of our Creator Jehovah God, once we acknowledge our fruitlessness and insubstantiality, right away, all our purposelessness instantly gets washed away by the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.

But humans would still hold grudges of past wrongdoings. Whether these misdeeds occurred 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years ago, humans do not forget. Yet Jehovah God would have forgiven us of all kinds of sins.

That is how a human being does in order to demoralise other people’s faith in Jehovah God.

The main objective here is to wrongly exhibit Jehovah as a non-forgiving heavenly Father.

Jesus proved it before when he assured a robber repenting in the last minute on the cross that he would be with him in paradise. This happened immediately after he confessed his sins on the cross.

The robber that Jesus forgave on the 11th hour before crucifixion was placed on Christ’s right hand side.

This man is widely known as the Penitent Thief, the Good Thief, Wise Thief, Grateful Thief or the Thief on the Cross. Confessing he was being rightly executed for his misdeeds, he argued Jesus should not die.

That confession alone immediately transformed the robber from a sinner into a new creation.

However, the other robber, on Jesus’ left, was defiant till the end.

He vehemently refused to show remorse, self-reproach and repentance, thus increasing his chances of going to hell.

Instead of extinguishing the fire, the foolish robber worsened his situation by adding petrol to an already blazing inferno.

According to Luke 23:39 of the Amplified Bible: “One of the criminals (on the left) who had been hanged [on a cross beside Him ‘Jesus Christ’] kept hurling abuse at Him, saying, “Are You not the Christ? Save Yourself and us [from death]!”

Listen to the ‘wise criminal’ who Jesus Christ forgave. He responded to his fellow robber on Luke 23:41 of the New Living Translation saying: “We deserve to die for our crimes, but this man (Jesus Christ) hasn’t done anything wrong.”

In Luke 23:43 of the New Living Translation, Jesus replied to the robber on his right hand stating: “I assure you, today you will be with me in paradise (heaven).”

Isn’t it amazing that Jesus Christ qualifies a robber to enter paradise right before crucifixion when the culprit confessed to his sins.

Do you forgive all those that sin against you yet they equally genuinely repent and apologise for their past wrongdoings?

Or are you among a majority that keeps reminding other people of their past wickedness despite them having turned a new leaf?

Truly, if you want others to forgive your past wrongdoings, learn to forgive others so that the law is fulfilled.

Matthew 7:12 of the English Standard Version concurs: “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

