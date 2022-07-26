Banyana coronation a victory for all women

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE crowning of Banyana Banyana as African champions is testament of women making their mark in male-dominated sector.

This is according to the South African Women in Construction and Built Environment (SAWIC&BE) as the country welcomed the history-making team back home.

“This is a huge victory not only for South Africa but for women as well,” said SAWIC&BE President, Clara Sodlulashe-Mwenze.

She said one of their core values at SAWIC&BE was to place women at the forefront of the male-dominated construction industry.

“Similarly, Banyana Banyana has shown us all those women can achieve anything they put their minds to,” Sodlulashe-Mwenze said.

Banyana Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 on Saturday to win their first continental crown.

The victory was attained under hostile conditions presented by a vociferous crowd backing the hosts.

“Seeing our team walk out into a sea of red Moroccans supporters, unfazed was truly amazing,” Sodlulashe-Mwenze said.

Banyana Banyana’s clinching of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations ended a 26-year wait for continental glory for South Africa.

The senior men’s team, Bafana Bafana, lifted the male’s version of the tournament on home soil in 1996. Bafana’s performances have spectacularly declined since then.

Gautrain was on Tuesday morning offering free rides to the Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport to welcome the newly-crowned queens of Africa.

– CAJ News